Man arrested on child porn charges. Fresno County deputies say he had rape images on device

A 29-year-old man was arrested and booked into Fresno County jail on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Investigators with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Carlos Sanchez Cienfuegos of Fresno. He was booked into jail and posted bond after bail was set at $40,000.

ICAC served two search warrants - one on the 4700 block of North Cedar Avenue in Fresno and the 22000 block of 2nd Court in San Joaquin.

Investigators allegedly found numerous photos and videos of children being raped on Cienfuegos’ electronic devices.

ICAC is comprised of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley.

If anyone has information about any illegal sexual material being shared online can call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or can submit a cyber tip at http://www.missingkids.com/home.