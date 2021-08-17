Fresno family law attorney will be tried for alleged sex with boy, 13, says judge

The criminal case against a Fresno family law attorney, charged with 10 felony counts of sex crimes involving a minor, will proceed to a trial, a Fresno County judge ruled.

Jennifer Lasslely Walters, 41, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sodomy of a person under 16 years old, unlawful sexual intercourse and other charges.

Detectives said the alleged abuse took place over a four-year period and began in 2015 when the boy was 13.

The alleged victim, who is now 18, testified last week during Walters’ preliminary hearing where Judge David Gottlieb ruled there was enough evidence for a trial. The teen was the only witness, the prosecution presented.

“His testimony alone was enough to hold the defendant to answer on all 10 of the charges,” said prosecutor Kaitlin Drake.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Prosecutors have said the evidence also includes Snapchat messages between the teen and the attorney.

The teen alleges that during those four years he and Walters had sex about 75 times, including in her bedroom and her office that was located near his high school, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Walters’s attorney Mark Broughton has called the charges completely false.

If convicted on all 10 charges, Walters could face a maximum of 22 years in state prison. She would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.