Man shot at multiple times in central Fresno after different shell casings found

A physical disturbance broke out late Wednesday afternoon, which led to a man in his late 30s getting shot in his leg. The victim was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. his condition was not immediately known. The Fresno Bee

A physical disturbance Wednesday in central Fresno led to a man getting shot at multiple times and struck in his leg, according to Fresno Police.

It happened at 4:59 p.m. near North Second Street and Mayfair Drive West.

Police said the victim, who was in his late 30s, was shot once in his leg despite multiple shots fired. He was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known.

Police is looking into the possibility that there might be more than one suspect after different shell casings were found.