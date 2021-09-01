Two separate shootings go down in Fresno within 30 minutes and less than a mile apart

A man was grazed by a bullet after 17 rounds were fired near Pleasant and Andrews avenues, just east of Highway 99 and north of Shields Avenue. Roughly 30 minutes later, a separate, unrelated shooting occurred less than a mile away. The Fresno Bee

Two shootings occurred less than a mile and within about 30 minutes of each other Wednesday night in central Fresno, including one incident that involved a child in a struck vehicle.

Fresno Police said it received around 6 p.m. a shot spotter warning of 17 rounds fired near Pleasant and Andrews avenues in an area just east of Highway 99 and north of Shields Avenue.

There, police found a man who suffered a bullet grazing but not seriously injured.

About 30 minutes later, officers then received another shot spotter activation of about 6 to 7 rounds fired near the intersection of Dakota and Hughes avenues, which was just a few blocks from the initial shooting.

Police said no one appeared to be injured from the second shooting.

But it was discovered that a 6-year-old child was inside a vehicle that had been parked in front of a store and hit by gunfire, according to Lt. Brian Valles.

The parent of the child was inside the store at the time of the shooting then immediately rushed to the vehicle after hearing the shots fired, police said.

Valles added that the child was frightened by the incident but was not injured, and eventually taken home.

Officers said two men were walking in the parking lot when at least one of them fired shots and that the vehicle with the child incident was unintentionally struck.

Fresno Police believe the two shootings are unrelated.

It was, however, unclear what led up to either shooting.