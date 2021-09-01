He was found dead at a Fresno barbershop. Now a suspect in his killing has been arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a man found in a northwest Fresno barber shop in late May.

Luis Daniel Lopez, 30, has been booked into Fresno County jail on suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Alex Solorio of Stratford, Fresno police said Wednesday.

Ryan Guerra, 25, was also arrested earlier this week after detectives identified him as “the person who assisted Lopez at the scene of the murder after the crime had been committed.”

Guerra is charged with being an accessory for the crime.

Solorio’s body was found May 30 by co-workers inside Colima’s Fade Shop at they were going to open the business in the 6700 block of North Blackstone Avenue, near Herndon.

Arriving officers said Solorio was found dead inside the restroom in the back of the barbershop suffering from trauma to his body.

At the time of the killing, a neighboring business owner told The Bee that crime in the area had been on the rise.

Aaron Lyon of Elevations Glass Gallery & Smoke Shop also recalled when Solorio gave him his first haircut following the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2020.

“He’s always got a special place in our hearts,” Lyon said at the time. “We’ve just been really bummed. I think all of the neighbors seem down right now because he was just a nice guy, a joy to be around and a kind person.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.