Crime
Fresno has another homicide, as victim dies five days after shooting, coroner says
Fresno police are investigating another homicide after a man died from a shooting five days later in the hospital.
The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday reported 35-year-old Antonio Hernandez of Fresno died on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Hernandez was shot Saturday, Aug. 21, when he was walking with a woman near Dolores and West avenues.
Hernandez and the woman were each struck after they were confronted by a male suspect who exchanged words with them then started shooting.
The woman was in stable condition.
No information on any arrest in the shooting was available.
