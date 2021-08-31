Fresno has another homicide, as victim dies five days after shooting, coroner says

Fresno police are investigating another homicide after a man died from a shooting five days later in the hospital.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday reported 35-year-old Antonio Hernandez of Fresno died on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Hernandez was shot Saturday, Aug. 21, when he was walking with a woman near Dolores and West avenues.

Hernandez and the woman were each struck after they were confronted by a male suspect who exchanged words with them then started shooting.

The woman was in stable condition.

No information on any arrest in the shooting was available.