Man found dead in northwest Fresno barber shop identified. Detectives need your help

The body of a man found Sunday in a northwest Fresno barber shop was identified Tuesday by police as 23-year-old Alex Solorio of Stratford.

Officers responded to a call just after 1 p.m. from an employee about finding an unresponsive man at the Colima’s Fade Shop in the 6700 block of North Blackstone Avenue, near Herndon.

Officers arrived and found Solorio dead inside the business suffering from trauma to his body.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene where they learned employees of the barber shop arrived at the location to open for business and found their co-worker inside and unresponsive.

Detectives are trying to determine the events leading up to Solorio’s death and asking anyone with information to contact police and can remain anonymous at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

It was the city’s 33rd homicide of 2021.