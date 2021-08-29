Crime
Two people shot near Millerton Lake Courthouse, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says
Two people were shot near the Millerton Lake Courthouse on Sunday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the west end of the lake by the courthouse.
Details about the shootings including the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
According to Botti, deputies were working with park rangers to identify any possible suspects.
This story will be updated.
