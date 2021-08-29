Two people shot near Millerton Lake Courthouse, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says

The Millerton Courthouse is visible in the foreground of a drone images showing Millerton Lake at Friant Dam in Friant at full capacity on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Two people were shot near the Millerton Lake Courthouse on Sunday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the west end of the lake by the courthouse.

Details about the shootings including the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

According to Botti, deputies were working with park rangers to identify any possible suspects.

This story will be updated.