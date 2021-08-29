Local

Firefighter recovers after Fresno County blaze. The fire’s cause is under investigation

A firefighter hurt battling a structure fire in Selma left the hospital on Saturday night, according to the city’s fire chief.

The firefighter, who was not identified, was evaluated for heat-related concerns, Fire Chief Robert Petersen said. The firefighter, he said, was doing well after being released.

Fresno County’s Cal Fire unit and the Fresno city, Kingsburg, Sanger and Kings County fire departments as well as the Selma Police Department assisted in fighting the blaze on Saturday, Petersen said.

“The fire started in an abandoned home on property just north of Golden State and Dinuba,” he said in an email to The Bee. “It spread into dry vegetation and then into a truck and trailer yard next to it.”

The fire became a two-alarm blaze, prompting other jurisdictions to assist.

Officials still don’t have an estimated loss, and the cause remains under investigation, Petersen said.

“The original structure was a total loss and four truck and trailers were damaged,” Petersen said in the email. “A second structure on the property, along with 6-8 truck and trailers and the business were saved.”

