Fresno shooting sends man to hospital after an argument. Here is what police know

A man was shot early Sunday following an argument in central Fresno Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:04 a.m., at North Effie and North Diana streets.

Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said a witness told officers two men had a verbal argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old once in the buttocks.

Officers arrived and found the man lying on the roadway.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition. The wound was non-life-threatening, Biggs said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored Dodge SUV. Investigators found one shell casing on the roadway.

“We’re not exactly clear what happened prior to the shooting,” Biggs said. “Sounded like there was some sort of verbal disturbance prior to the shooting so that they might have contributed to the shooting.”

Detectives were looking for surveillance video early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 559-621-7000.