CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on northbound 99 in Fresno

A pedestrian on Highway 99 in central Fresno was struck and killed by a pickup early Friday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened about 4:12 a.m. on the northbound stretch of the roadway near Shaw Avenue.

The pickup driver told a Fresno police officer that the pedestrian jumped in front of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Officers and other emergency workers located the victim in the center divider.

