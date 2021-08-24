Fresno man arrested on murder charges in shooting deaths at January birthday party

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Fresno man on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man and woman and the wounding of a third person after an investigation that began Jan. 31.

Felicia Becerra, 31, and Oudara Chounramany, 29, were slain in the crime, which took place in the 4600 block of East Lane Avenue. A 26-year-old man who was not identified was also hit by gunfire.

Matthew Pless, 23, of Fresno was in Fresno County Jail on unrelated charges when murder and attempted murder charges were filed, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The homicides took place about 1 a.m., and officers were alerted by the department’s ShotSpotter system. Becerra was found near the door of an apartment and died at the scene. Chounramany was also inside. The wounded man turned up at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his arm

Police learned the shooting took place at a birthday party for Becerra.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.