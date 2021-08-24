Update: Domestic violence standoff near Fresno City College ends as police deescalate

Fresno police Tuesday morning ended a standoff with a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded in a house near Fresno City College in an attempt to defuse the situation, spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega said.

Officers had been trying to make contact with a man inside the home Tuesday morning following a suspected domestic violence incident.

The man was reported to be in a home alone at North Thesta Avenue, but police were initially unsure whether he was armed.

Sgt. Trueba Vega said dispatchers received a call from the apparent victim about 7:30 a.m. The victim, who was not identified by gender due to laws protecting victims, suffered injuries that made the case a felony domestic violence incident, Trueba Vega said.

The sergeant added that the suspect made statements that indicated he wanted to be hurt or killed by officers.

Nearby Fresno City College sent out a text to staff on Tuesday morning, informing them of police activity in the area, though it later appeared there was minimal threat to students and faculty on the campus.

Trueba Vega said the decision to deescalate was made because officers knew who the suspect was, where he was, and that he could be contacted after he had calmed down.

Fresno police routinely offer assistance to domestic violence victims by putting them in touch with organizations like the Marjaree Mason Center, for help finding alternative living options.