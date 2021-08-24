Potentially armed man holed up in Fresno house. Police attempting to make contact

Police were trying to make contact with a man inside a central Fresno home Tuesday morning following a suspected domestic violence incident.

The man was reported to be in a home alone at North Thesta Avenue, but police are unsure whether he was armed.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said dispatchers received a call from the apparent victim about 7:30 a.m. The victim, who was not identified by gender due to laws protecting victims, suffered injuries that made the case a felony domestic violence incident, Trueba Vega said.

The sergeant added that the suspect made statements that indicated he wanted to be hurt or killed by officers.

A negotiator was attempting to defuse the situation.

Nearby Fresno City College sent out a text to staff on Tuesday morning, informing them of police activity in the area, though the incident doesn’t seem to be any threat to the campus.

This story will be updated.