Update: Man shot multiple times later dies in surgery at Visalia hospital, police say

A 57-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times late Monday night in Visalia.

The victim was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center in critical condition and was taken into surgery but died, police said.

The homicide took place in the 800 block of Bridge Street about 11 p.m.

The victim was identified as Alex Picasso, 57.

Police are searching for the shooter, and asked that anyone with information contact detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
