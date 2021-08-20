Three charged with murder among five arrested in Tulare County crime spree

A 19-year-old was shot and killed during a series of crimes in the South Valley this week, which the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office believes was committed by five young men.

Deputies arrested Joshua Davidson of Visalia, Alexander Ceballos of Porterville and Jacob Enriquez of Tulare on suspicion for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ivan Ortiz of Delano.

All three were charged with murder, as well as for strong-armed robbery and carjacking.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said it served search warrants at the homes of the three suspects and found evidence linking Davidson, 23, Ceballos, 24, and Enriquez, 25, to the crimes.

Deputies said Ortiz was shot Monday on the 32000 block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe.

In addition, deputies arrested 18-year-old Joshua Uribe of Goshen and 19-year-old Alfredo Gaona of Tulare on suspicion of armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said the five young men allegedly started their crime spree Monday in Ivanhoe, where they committed a strong-armed robbery on a victim sitting in his car.

Deputies said the suspects then drove to Woodlake, where a victim reported the men pulled out a gun.

From there, the suspects moved to another area of Woodlake and carjacked another person at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies eventually tracked down Uribe and Gaona in the stolen truck, and arrested them.

While those two were being arrested, deputies were dispatched to Ivanhoe for the murder of Ortiz.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Davidson for allegedly killing Ortiz. And on Thursday, Ceballos and Enriquez also were arrested in connection to Ortiz’s death.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with more information on the case to contact the Tulare County’s homicide unit at 559-733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.