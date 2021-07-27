Six arrested, three women rescued in human trafficking operation in Tulare County

Six men were arrested and three women freed after Tulare County officials launched an operation against human trafficking, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Spokeswoman Liz Jones reported that sheriff’s deputies, Visalia police officers and members of the district attorney’s office in the county teamed in the effort Friday to identify subjects who solicit females for sexual favors in exchange for money through escort ad services, and to also contact subjects who are potential victims of human trafficking and offer services and assistance to them.

Arrested were Herman Chatrath, 28, Carmen Rosales, 30, and Matthew Tilschner, 55, all of Visalia; Carlos Chen, 32, of Irvine; Jesus Moreno, 35, of Parlier; and Rigoberto Cortez, 54, of Dinuba.

The three women were offered the opportunity to have family services respond immediately to assist them. Victims are always offered counseling and housing, said Jones. If they do not want services, deputies provide family services with the victims names and contact information.

Victims of human trafficking can contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at Tip Now tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.