Deputies looking for suspect after shooting in Mariposa. School lockdowns lifted

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is hunting down a suspect in a shooting in Mariposa on Monday.

Deputies are looking for Kenny Patterson, described to be in his mid-20s with a medium build and last wearing a red or orange shirt.

Patterson is suspected of shooting someone in the parking lot behind The Pizza Factory in Mariposa. The victim was taken to a valley hospital where their condition is unknown.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office advises people if they do see Patterson or know where he is to not attempt to contact him and call 911 immediately. They also urge people to avoid the area of the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All school lockdowns had been lifted in the area.