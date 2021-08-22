Pedestrian hit on Blackstone Avenue, Fresno police say. What investigators have learned

Vehicle stopped in the middle of Blackstone Avenue after striking a pedestrian crossing the street Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A pedestrian was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in central Fresno on Sunday night, police said.

The collision happened around 8:15 p.m. when officers were called to the area of Blackstone Avenue just south of Shields Avenue, Lt. Skye Leibee said.

Officers found a vehicle stopped and a 31-year-old man lying in the roadway with injuries. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The man was not in a crosswalk and ran into the path of the vehicle traveling north on Blackstone, police said.

Leibee said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.