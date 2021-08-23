Local

Missing Auberry woman ID’d as body found on private property. Cause of death unknown

A missing Auberry woman has been identified as the body found on a piece of private property along Auberry Road on Saturday night.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 27-year-old Bessie Walker’s body was found in a rural area along the 37000 block of Auberry Mission Road. Walker was found by family and friends who had formed a search party.

She was reported missing Aug. 8. According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 4, near Mono Wind Casino in Auberry wearing a pink dress and sandals.

On Monday, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Walker. A cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

