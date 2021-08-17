Fresno armed robbery suspect identified. Police investigating potential ties to homicide

An armed robbery and carjacking suspect that surrendered after a lengthy standoff Monday was identified as David Hernandez, 42 — and police are investigating potential ties between the known gang member and a homicide a short distance away.

The victim of that killing, a 41-year-old woman, was a past associate of Hernandez, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Tuesday during a news conference.

She was shot at least once, he said, and is the 48th homicide victim in the city this year.

“We had very complicated incidents in various locations that involved several of our specialized units,” Balderrama said. “Our Northeast policing district did a phenomenal job of responding to the call, assessing what was going on and then getting enough information for us to find the second location. Our investigations teams also responded. They were there to quickly set up a perimeter, obtain suspect information, obtain victim information and then ultimately gain an arrest warrant to go into the apartment and to apprehend the suspect.

“Also SWAT was called out. They were able to quickly respond and they were the ones that ultimately were able to get the suspect to give up voluntarily.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cali Smoke Shop tapped off after being robbed by a suspect in a northeast Fresno shopping center on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The incident had started with an armed robbery at the Cali Smoke Shop on East Champlain at Perrin Avenue in northeast Fresno at 1:15 p.m., which was followed by an attempted carjacking and a completed carjacking.

The police later received a call at 2:51 p.m. that the carjacking vehicle was at the Tempranillo Apartments on East Copper Avenue, between Maple and Chestnut.

Two people were detained leaving the apartment, but not arrested. But early in the incident, Balderrama said, police had received information that the suspect wanted suicide by cop.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“That was something else that we had to contend with: The fact that this individual may want us to actually end his life,” Balderrama said. “That was something we were going to avoid, but also balance public safety along with that.”

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident at 8:06 p.m. Police said he has an extensive criminal history and most recently was arrested July 5 on suspicion of a DUI, driving with a suspended license and battery.

48th homicide in Fresno in 2021

While at the scene, at 3:31 p.m., police received a call about the homicide at the Cascade Apartments on North Saybrook Avenue.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin, Balderrama said Tuesday.

“The suspect in the case, David Hernandez, does have a past association with our decedent female,” said Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan. “We don’t want to elaborate on that yet.

“The thing is: I don’t want to try this in the media right now. We know that there was individuals involved in this murder investigation that we’re hoping once we get that chance to speak with those individuals they will provide us details.”

The gun that was used in the robbery is being tested for any type of ballistic evidence police can utilize in their investigation.