Update: Police confirm a homicide while hunt for armed robbery, carjacking suspect continues

UPDATE: Police confirmed a homicide in northeast Fresno on Monday — but could not say if it was related to an armed robbery and carjacking from earlier in the day.

A police SWAT unit, meanwhile, was staging near an apartment complex near Maple and Copper avenues as the hunt for the armed suspect continued. A perimeter was set up and a police helicopter hovered overhead.

“We have not confirmed the suspect’s location, but do believe we have narrowed it down,” Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Dooley said the body was found with an unknown number of gunshot wounds. No other details were released.

It’s the 48th homicide in Fresno in 2021.

Dooley said officers were tipped by a good Samaritan that the armed robbery suspect vehicle was at the complex. Officers arrived and confirmed it was the vehicle and later pinpointed an apartment that the suspect may inside.

Police are trying to make contact with the suspect.

Police also made contact with some people who had merchandise stolen from the store. Dooley said they are cooperating with police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint then fled in a hijacked car in northeast Fresno.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the robbery happened at around 1:15 p.m. at Cali Smoke Shop in a shopping center at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

Police were told that the suspect enter the business and asked an employee to grab some items in the store. As the employee grabbed the merchandise, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded they hand over the merchandise and money.

Witness told officers that the suspect then fled the business and attempted to carjack a parked vehicle in the parking lot. The driver was able to drive off, leaving the suspect behind.

The suspect then approached another person in the shopping center and demanded their car keys at gunpoint and fled the scene in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was described as a white Nissan Altima.

Vega said the suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing between 180 and 200 pounds and wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.