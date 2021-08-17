Local
Head-on collision kills two on Highway 180 in Fresno County. DUI suspected, CHP says
Two people died in a head-on collision on a stretch of Highway 180 west of Fresno on Monday night
Four others, including an infant, were injured in the crash, which happened near James Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man was driving a Ford Explorer west on 180 when he lost control of the SUV and crossed into the highway’s eastbound traffic. He collided with a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 21-year-man from Kerman. A third man flipped his truck trying to avoid the accident.
Both the driver of the Ford and the 21-year-old died on the scene, the CHP said.
Three passengers inside the Odyssey — a 24-year-old woman, a 16-year-old man and an infant — were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injures. The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man from Mendota, was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
While the investigation into the crash continues, alcohol is suspected as a factor for the driver who lost control, the CHP said.
All of the occupants appeared to have been wearing seat belts, the CHP said.
