Armed bandits beat, rob man in his Fresno backyard. What police learned

A man who was robbed in his backyard was treated for head injuries Tuesday morning after he was beaten by two armed men.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the incident took place about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Tulare Street and Mayor Avenue in southwest Fresno.

The men entered the yard and demanded the wallet of the victim, a man in his 50s, according to Uribe. The man resisted and struggled with the bandits and was struck in the head by either a gun or some other weapon.

The struggle continued as the suspects fled onto Tulare, where multiple rounds were fired by one bandit before both fled in a vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene, but declined to be take to a hospital.

