Family, friends mourn killing of ex-Central football player in Fresno’s latest homicide

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim shot and killed early Sunday morning in front of a student apartment complex near the Fresno State campus as Kev’Vion Schrubb, a former Central High football player and young entrepreneur with his own brand and clothing line.

Schrubb played for the Grizzlies from 2014 to 2017 before signing a letter of intent to play college football at NCAA Division II Western Colorado.

Many former teammates took to social media to mourn his death.

A vigil also was held Monday night at Koligian Park attended by family, friends and former teammates. About 200 mourners remembered Schrubb.

The Grizzlies football team sent out a tweet.

“Thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Kev Such a humble and good hearted young man gone too soon. You will be missed Kev’vion,” the team wrote.

Others remembered Schrubb who had an influence on them.

Schrubb’s mom, Tiffany Carter, created a GoFundMe account by keeping his brand going as he was a “ a young entrepreneur on the rising.”

“His passion to start “No Love” clothing and merchandise surpassed all expectations of success and we would like to keep his brand going,” she wrote.

Central coach Kyle Biggs described Schrubb as a “happy kid.”

“Always had a smile on his face and a hug waiting for you,” he said. “He was just a great kid, so kind and humble. He will be missed and he was bound to do great things in his life.”

Former Central High star Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears remembered Schrubb by posting a video of him with Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, formerly of San Joaquin Memorial.

“Wish I Could Get Our Last Day Together Back. Just See You And Hug You and Tell You I Love You One More Time. May Your Soul Rest In Us All,” Johnson wrote.

Police said Schrubb was shot multiple times in the upper torso while outside the Topanga Ridge Apartments at the intersection of Maple and San Gabriel avenues around 12:30 a.m Sunday, and he was pronounced dead a short time later after he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Schrubb was the city’s 46th homicide victim in 2021; a year ago at this point there were 22 homicides in Fresno.

Bullets also shattered two windows on the bottom floor of the apartment building and several cars parked on Maple were struck, but there were no other victims located.

Police early Sunday were working with information that there had been some sort of altercation before shots were fired, but were asking the public for help with their investigation.

“We’re relatively certain there were a lot of witnesses here in this area,” Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said, at the scene.

“They can always dial 498-STOP to remain anonymous to dial 621-7000 to reach our dispatch.”