South Valley deputies investigate after body found from possible homicide

Detectives in Tulare County continued Thursday night to investigate a possible homicide, a day after a body was discovered on the Tule River Reservation.

Little information, including why authorities waited roughly 24 hours to announce the discovery, was provided in a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office email sent to media just after 8 p.m.

The body apparently was discovered sometime Wednesday, with deputies called to the reservation east of Porterville about 8:10 p.m. when the Tule River Tribal Police Department notified the Sheriff’s Office of the discovery, according to the email.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and were said to be “actively following all tips.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No information on the person, including their gender, any apparent injuries or even an approximate age was released.

“Detectives will not release the identity until an autopsy is completed,” the email stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Bryan Clower or Det. Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218. People also can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.