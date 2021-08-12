Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer in Fresno County mountains identified

The man killed in a motorcycle crash with a deer in the eastern Fresno County mountains has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Thompson, 67, was killed in the Aug. 10 collision south of Courtright Reservoir. Thompson, the CHP reported, resided as the camp host at Courtright, which is about miles northeast of Fresno.

Thompson was riding his Harley Davidson north on Courtright Way, approaching a curve in the roadway. As he traveled through the curve, a deer was either standing or crossing the roadway directly in his path. The motorcycle collided with the deer, and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.