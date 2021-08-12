Fresno County sheriff’s office searching for woman last seen near casino in Auberry

FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for an Auberry woman.

Bessie Walker, 27, was reported missing by family Sunday, Aug. 8, and was last seen either Wednesday, Aug. 4 or Thursday, Aug. 5. She was last seen near Mono Wind Casino in Auberry wearing a pink dress and sandals.

Sheriffs said that Walker is known to visit Fresno. Walker is described as being Native American, 5-foot-2, and 160 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her chest of the name “Charles Riley” and a tattoo of a crown on her right hand.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are urged to call Detective Oscar Iniguez at 559-600-8201 or Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.