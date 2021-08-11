Woman’s vehicle struck by gunfire while driving in northwest Fresno. She called for help

A woman escaped injuries Tuesday evening when she was shot at in northwest Fresno, police said.

Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said the 42-year-old woman was driving home when her vehicle was struck by gunfire at 9:08 p.m., at Polk Avenue, towards Bullard Avenue.

The woman told officers she was preparing to make a westbound turn onto Bullard when she heard gunfire and glass breaking.

She drove out of the area to Carnegie and Bullard avenues where she called police, Biggs said.

The woman’s vehicle was struck several times and she wasn’t injured.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers found multiple shell casings were found on the roadway.

Detectives and Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) were on scene to investigate the shooting.

Biggs said the suspect’s vehicle description is a dark colored vehicle, possibly a BMW.

Anyone with information to the shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.