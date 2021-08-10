84-year-old man dies in crash on Highway 99. There was another person in the vehicle

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

An elderly man died late Wednesday evening after a traffic collision on Highway 99 in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened around 5:18 p.m. on Highway 99 near Cleveland Avenue.

CHP spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez said the 84-year-old Los Banos man was traveling south on Highway 99, north of Cleveland Avenue in his Ford Escape when — for unknown reasons — the vehicle turned right out of southbound lanes, through the concrete shoulder and up on ascending dirt embankment.

The Ford Escape traveled down the dirt embankment, in a southeasterly before crashing into a Freightliner box-truck. The left side of the Ford Escape collided into the right side of the box-truck, Rodriguez said.

The man was taken to Madera Community Hospital, where he died. A woman who also was in the Ford Escape did not have any injuries, Rodriguez said.

The driver of the box truck was also not injured.

Highway 99 southbound, north of Cleveland Avenue, remained opened during the investigation.