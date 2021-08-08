One dead, three injured in high-speed rollover crash in north Fresno. Alcohol suspected

Fresno Police are investigating a high-speed rollover crash on a low-speed curve on Chestnut Avenue just north of Herndon late Saturday night that left one man dead and three others severely injured.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was a passenger in the vehicle, as were three other victims that were transported to local hospitals. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle, a white BMW 535i, was a 20-year-old woman. She did not appear to sustain injuries in the single-vehicle crash. She was allegedly was driving under the influence, according to police.

Speed also played a factor in the crash, which occurred around 11:15 p.m.

The vehicle, traveling southbound on Chestnut, hit a light pole where there is a curve in the road at Deering Avenue, just north of Herndon. The passenger-side door was wrapped around the light pole, and the vehicle rolled over and came to a stop about 50 yards down Chestnut after taking out a fire hydrant.

The victim and other passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and police suspect they were not wearing seat belts. Chestnut was closed between Alluvial and Herndon for several hours while investigators worked the scene.

“The individuals that were transported to the hospital, all of them had severe injuries,” Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said before the fatality was confirmed. “One was very severe. We do believe that, at this point, some of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening. Because of that fact, we’re going to continue to maintain this crime scene, summon the assistance of a collision reconstruction unit.

“I would like to note that these types of accidents can be avoided. There are a variety of factors that could be at fault here, but one very obvious factor is speed. We’d like to remind the public to please pay attention to the speed limits on the roadway. This particular turn here, the speed limit is 35 miles per hour, and there’s no doubt they were traveling way in excess of that speed.”