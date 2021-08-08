Crime

He crashed a stolen vehicle into a Clovis police car during a chase on Shaw Avenue

A man landed in the Fresno County jail late Saturday evening after he allegedly stole a car and rammed a vehicle into a law enforcement patrol car, the Clovis Police Department said

Around 10 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Shaw and Willow, but the suspect failed to stop and collided with a Clovis Police patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended with the assistance of spike strips on Shaw Avenue, west of Fowler Avenue, police said.

K-9 Nova helped with the arrest. The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is facing felony charges related to the stolen vehicle, pursuit, and two additional felony warrants, police said.

Westbound Shaw Avenue between Fowler Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue was closed as officers were investigating.

