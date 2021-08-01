Possibly ‘armed and dangerous,’ suspect is said to be on run after South Valley slaying

A 31-year-old man believed to still be “armed and dangerous” was being sought Sunday by Tulare County sheriff’s deputies, a day after a woman was shot and killed in the town of Woodville.

Ruben Sanchez was identified as the suspect in the slaying of Rachel Martinez, 30.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to a home in the area of Avenue 168 and Road 166 in Woodville for a woman who had been shot.

Deputies found Martinez dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Sanchez shot Martinez after an argument and fled once deputies were called, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The gun used in the killing has not yet been found, authorities said, with “detectives (believing) he is still armed and dangerous.”

Sanchez previously lived in Oregon and Washington, so there has been speculation he may attempt to return to the Northwest.

Anyone with information on the incident or Sanchez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Melendez or Sgt. B. Clower at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or 559-802-9563.