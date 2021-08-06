Fresno’s latest gunfire victim: Did anyone see anything? What police know

Fresno police were investigating the city’s latest shooting Friday afternoon after a man was struck by gunfire in southwest Fresno.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the shooting took place about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mariposa and A streets.

Police sped to the scene after the department’s ShotSpotter electronic gunfire surveillance system activated, but found no victim. They learned the victim, in his late teens or early 20s, was taken by an acquaintance to Community Regional Medical Center. The acquaintance sped away before being contacted by officers. The severity of the injuries to the victim were not immediately known.

Officers at the scene were gathering evidence, including trying to find shell casings and checking to see if neighbors had cameras that captured the crime.

As of Tuesday, Chief Paco Balderrama said there had been 418 shootings in the city in 2021, compared to 315 the year before.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.