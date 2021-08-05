Bicyclist carrying a rifle stopped by Fresno police. What officers learned

After receiving calls of an armed man on a bicycle, police detained suspect Thursday morning on Blackstone Avenue north or Sierra Avenue. The Fresno Bee

Fresno police Thursday took a bicyclist into custody after receiving calls that he was carrying a rifle while riding on North Blackstone Avenue.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was located and detained near Sierra Avenue about 8 a.m.

Sgt. Bob Reynolds said he would be taken into custody for outstanding burglary warrants. The rifle was an older bolt-action hunting rifle that was missing its barrel. It was not immediately known if the weapon was stolen.