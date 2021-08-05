Crime

Bicyclist carrying a rifle stopped by Fresno police. What officers learned

After receiving calls of an armed man on a bicycle, police detained suspect Thursday morning on Blackstone Avenue north or Sierra Avenue.
After receiving calls of an armed man on a bicycle, police detained suspect Thursday morning on Blackstone Avenue north or Sierra Avenue. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Fresno police Thursday took a bicyclist into custody after receiving calls that he was carrying a rifle while riding on North Blackstone Avenue.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was located and detained near Sierra Avenue about 8 a.m.

Sgt. Bob Reynolds said he would be taken into custody for outstanding burglary warrants. The rifle was an older bolt-action hunting rifle that was missing its barrel. It was not immediately known if the weapon was stolen.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service