Woman trapped in vehicle after crashing into power pole. Police say there were live wires

A woman was trapped inside a vehicle with a power pole above it in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Authorities are on the scene of a vehicle crash in northeast Fresno, where a woman was trapped in a vehicle because of a down power pole with live wires above it.

The crash happened at 6:56 p.m., at North First and East Minarets avenues.

Police said the collision caused a power pole to fall down near one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Officers told the driver to remain inside the vehicle because of the live wires.

PG&E crews arrived and shut off the power and the woman was safely removed from the vehicle.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier, police said officers were in contact with the driver the vehicle and appeared to be OK.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle crashed into the power pole.