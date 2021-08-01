Man killed in early Saturday night shooting in southwest Fresno identified as 24-year-old

A man shot and killed on Saturday while in his vehicle in southwest Fresno has been identified as Kylin Baca-Fullmer, 24, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno Police had received a ShotSpotter alert that 13 rounds had been fired about 6:19 p.m. at South Bardell and East Calwa avenues, Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Officers found Baca-Fuller on the driver’s side of a beige SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear if it was a drive-by shooting, but there were shell casings found in the roadway, according to police.

“We know somebody saw it,” Reyes said Saturday. “It happened at 6 p.m. on a Saturday. We don’t know much. We know somebody out there saw it. There are tons of people out there so we’re hoping somebody will come forward or have video of it to give us a call.”

It was the 44th homicide in Fresno this year.