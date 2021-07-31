Man dead after shooting in Fresno neighborhood. Here’s what we know

A man was shot to death during the early morning hours of Saturday in south Fresno, according to police.

Officers were notified of the shooting on Recreation Avenue south of Butler Avenue about 1:30 a.m. by the department’s ShotSpotter, which detected two rounds fired, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police arrived to find a man described as being in his 30s or 40s lying in the street near the sidewalk, as well as two shell casings, police said.

Police attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center, according to Cervantes.

Details on a motive were not immediately available nor was the name of the victim.

The shooting is the 43rd homicide in Fresno this year. There were 77 in all of 2020.