Fresno County shooting kills one man, injures another as detectives search for motive

Two men were shot in Fresno County just northwest of the Fresno city limits on Saturday, leaving one injured and one dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported gunfire about 1:15 a.m. at a home on Cornelia Avenue near Shields and Polk avenues, according to deputies.

Two victims described as “young men” were found with gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other was treated for his injuries.

Homicide detectives are interviewing people and looking over other evidence to determine a motive, deputies said. No suspects have been identified.

The name of the person killed was not immediately available.

The number of homicides in the county’s jurisdiction stands at five. There were 13 last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209. Valley Crime Stoppers is available at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.