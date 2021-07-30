Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in downtown Fresno

A man is in custody on suspicion of murdering a man at a homeless encampment in downtown Fresno, police announced on Friday afternoon.

Lejon McCoy, 35, of Fresno, has been arrested on suspicion of murder for a July 16 shooting that killed 33-year-old Rafael Llamas Lopez, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the camp used by people experiencing homelessness. Officers had been called to an alley near California Avenue and Highway 99 for reports of a man shot.

Officers arrived and found Lopez with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

McCoy was arrested on unrelated charges and is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail. Detectives officially charged him for the murder of Lopez.