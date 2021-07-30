Shots fired next to Fashion Fair mall in Fresno. Here’s what police know

Fresno police were investigating a shots-fired call on Friday morning on North Fresno Street next to the Fashion Fair mall.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said a motorcycle officer was flagged down shortly before 10:30 a.m., when a citizen reported the gunfire. The witness said that three or four gunshots were fired by someone in a two-door, car with an oxidized gray finish that was southbound on Fresno Street.

Officers were searching the area for shell casings.

There were no reports of shooting victims.

In late April, shoppers fled the mall after a possible gang-related shooting.