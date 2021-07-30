Man wounded in southeast Fresno in city’s 392nd shooting of year, police say

Fresno police questioned a suspect late Thursday night after a man was wounded by gunfire in the 4600 block of East Washington Avenue.

It was shooting number 392 in the city in 2021, compared to 299 in 2020.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said that the shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. Officers rushed the wounded victim to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Friday morning.

Witnesses who heard gunfire saw a man walking away and the information aided officers in locating a man, who may have been involved, said Uribe. But officers found no gun, and did not have enough evidence to place the man under arrest. He is still under investigation as the assailant, however.