Clovis man identified as victim in fatal crash after high-speed pursuit. What police say

A man was killed July 12 after his vehicle overturned in a field in Clovis after he appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed.

The man was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as Charles McClough, 48, of Clovis.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said Tuesday that the Clovis Police Department was in pursuit of a black Charger that was wanted for reckless driving, running stop signs and speeding violations around 2:30 a.m. July 12.

Speeds reached 100 mph eastbound on Herndon Avenue from DeWolf Avenue and officers requested the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to assist them in the pursuit.

The Charger blacked out its lights at Herndon and Madsen avenues and officers canceled the pursuit after losing the vehicle.

Deputies arrived in the area a short time later and located the vehicle in a field east of Madsen, north of Herndon, after the vehicle appeared to have been in a rollover crash.

Salas said McClough approached and failed to navigate the 90-degree turn at the intersection with Madsen Avenue. McClough braked but was not able to make the turn due to “his unsafe speed.”

McClough left the roadway and collided with a phone connection box and barbed wire fencing. The vehicle overturned into the open field and McClough was ejected.

Salas said McClough was not wearing a seat belt.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the rollover, pending toxicology results.

The CHP investigated the crash since it happened in the county.