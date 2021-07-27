One killed, one with major injuries after head-on collision northeast of Madera

A woman at the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra was killed in a collision with the male driver of a Chevrolet pickup late Monday in rural Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The crash took place about 9:15 p.m. as the woman, in her 20s, was westbound on Avenue 15 in the eastbound lane when she collided with the pickup, east of Road 29.

The CHP said the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Madera, attempted at the last moment to swerve left, but was unable to avoid the impact. He suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center. The Hyundai driver died at the scene.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.