Two fires spark up at taco restaurant in Fresno. Suspect arrested, police say

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting two fires at a southeast Fresno restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Price, crews were called to Tacos Y Mariscos Tijuana on the corner of Belmont and Cedar Avenues for reports of a vehicle on fire around 3:25 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a van with its front end engulfed in flames in the restaurant’s parking lot, and a fire that had started on the back exterior of the building.

Crews immediately dosed the flames and prevented major damage to the building.

Price said that building suspect was arrested somewhere in the area by Fresno police.

Tacos Tijuana was closed at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.