Crime

Possible arson fire destroys former radio station on Shaw Avenue in Fresno

A large fire destroyed a former radio station on East Shaw Avenue near North Fresno Street overnight and investigators say it was possibly set intentionally.

The blaze, which erupted about 11 p.m. Tuesday, also left a nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant without power Wednesday morning.

Fresno Fire investigator Jay Tracy said the building, which was surrounded by fencing, had been vacant for four or five years, and officials had multiple issues with people gaining access to the interior.

Tracy said firefighters have responded to nearly 5,400 fires in the city in 2021.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
