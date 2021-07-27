Convicted Madera County arsonist to spend another 180 days in prison, senator says

Gavel

Convicted arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson, who was set for release on parole on Tuesday, will spend another 180 days in prison, according to Sen. Anna Caballero.

“Today, I received an update from CDCR. Convicted arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson will be held in custody an additional 180 days. I will continue to elevate the petition circulated by Madera County residents and victims asking that he be placed in a different county,” a post on Caballero’s Facebook page reads.

On Friday, Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno called for victims of 2013 Yosemite Lakes Park fires to sign petitions asking to keep Jackson from returning to the area where he set multiple blazes.

Jackson was convicted in 2014 of being a serial arsonist who set multiple fires in six weeks in the area. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Moreno said “this is an outrage” that Jackson has served only eight years of is original term.