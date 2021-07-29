Mexican Consulate chief in Fresno says DUI was learning lesson. She did not ask for immunity

The chief of the Mexican Consulate in Fresno said she has taken full responsibility for a solo-vehicle crash early this year that occurred while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Adriana Gonzalez Carrillo also said that performing community service at the Poverello House has made her a better person.

Fresno police reported that Gonzalez Carrillo ran into a chain link fence and drove down an embankment in the 9300 block of North Blackstone Avenue on Jan. 17.

According to court documents, her blood alcohol level was .14 when tested by officers. She was placed under arrest and released to a sober driver, standard practice in similar DUI cases, according to police spokesman Felipe Uribe. He said a case were a DUI driver might be arrested would be in a situation when the driver does not cooperate in the investigation, or resists officers.

Gonzalez Carrillo told The Bee on Wednesday: “I made a mistake and I apologize for it.”

She added that she attended court proceedings without diplomatic immunity, paid a fine of $1,945 and served 88 hours of community service. As is normal for other first offenders, she enrolled in a three-month DUI program and is serving a three-year probation.

“I’m still attending my DUI program at night,” she added.

“Driving in California is a privilege,” Gonzalez Carrillo said.

She called “on the community that I represent to respect the law,” not to drive under the influence and to always make court appearances.

“I learned my lesson very well. This is not going to happen to me again.”