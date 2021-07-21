2 teens with major injuries after crashing car into fuel tank in Tulare County orchard

Two teenagers were hospitalized with major injuries after crashing a car into a fuel tank in a Tulare County orchard Tuesday night.

The collision happened at around 11:15 p.m. along Avenue 300 east of Highway 245 just outside of Exeter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP learned that three teens, all 14 years old, were in traveling east on Avenue 300 in a Chrysler 300. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be intoxicated, allowed the vehicle to veer to the left off the road before colliding into saplings and finally crashing into a large fuel tank in an orchard. The fuel tank contained a mixture of oil and gasoline.

The driver and passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital. The third person in the vehicle was uninjured.

The driver was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI.