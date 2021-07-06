‘I am sorry.’ Kingsburg council member, focus of possible recall, arrested on DUI charge

Jewel Hurtado stands on Draper Street in Kingsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at the start of her term on the Kingsburg City Council. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A member of the Kingsburg City Council who is already facing a potential recall was arrested recently for allegedly driving under the influence.

Kingsburg Councilmember Jewel Hurtado was arrested on suspicion of DUI on June 21, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Hurtado, 22, admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage prior to getting behind the wheel and agreed to take a breath test at the scene, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s arrest report.

The exact result of Hurtado’s breathalyzer test was redacted because it was preliminary, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

But the officer’s report suggested that Hurtado registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 % or greater. California’s law prohibits driving with a BAC of 0.08% or more.

Hurtado was charged with misdemeanor DUI and released at the scene near Highway 41 and Shaw Avenue in care of another person on that early morning last month.

“I owe my constituents and supporters an apology,” Hurtado said in a telephone interview while reading a prepared statement. “I made a mistake and I am sorry.

“I’m taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision.”

Hurtado, who is in her first term, declined to comment when asked if she would consider resigning from the council. “Taking things one day at a time,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado is known as the lone progressive voice on the five member Kingsburg City Council.

Recently, she led an unsuccessful push to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is typically commemorated in June in many cities.

Her outspokenness hasn’t come without consequences. Last month, she was named in a recall election notice. Her seat would be up for election again in November 2022.

Filing a public notice is the first step in what is a strict process to get to the recall election, according to the Fresno County Registrar of Voters Office.

The notice alleges Hurtado supports policies that are bad for local businesses.

“Councilperson Hurtado has demonstrated a Marxist/socialist agenda in her activities and actions, which does not represent her constituency,” the public notice says. “Councilperson Hurtado favors rules and regulations that shackle our business community and prevent our city from thriving.”

Hurtado countered that the push for her recall was happening because she stood up for equal opportunity and justice for all.

In addition, Hurtado’s statement regarding her arrest suggested that she does not plan on stepping down.

“For those that have expressed their concern, trust that with the support of family and friends, I am working to be better and learn from this experience.

“Irrespective of the outcome, I’m committing to donating my monthly city stipend for the remainder of my term on the council to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD, Fresno).”